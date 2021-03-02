Students watch Perseverance Mars landing

Nevaeh Cunningham

Zaida Quevillon

Nevaeh Cunningham

Zaida Quevillon

HPE Reporters

This is Zaida and Nevaeh with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



Students in Grade 6L are beginning to question the importance of space exploration and are excited to investigate new diseases.



In KC, students have been using their imagination and creativity to create some awesome things out of cardboard, and tin foil! They got the idea after reading Jillian Jiggs The Great Big Snow, when Jiggs made a Martian hat! The class decided to see what they could create! Parents can check out the seesaw for a picture of their child’s creation.



Students in KH have been participating in random acts of kindness in February. They are studying what it looks like to be kind and how they can impact the people around them. Students are also gearing up for a new unit about dinosaurs.



In Science, Grade 5/6C has started Evidence and Investigation, teacher Brenda Coulombe’s favourite unit! Students will be checking out footprints, tracks, fingerprints, hair samples, writing samples and codes. We will make sure to let you know what the students find out on their journey as investigators.



In Grade 5/6C, the Grade 6 students are working on a project about the Haudenosau- nee [Iroquois Confederacy]. This will fit right in with the student’s Government unit in Social. They are gathering information and creating a tri-board to display what they have learned.



The Grade 5 students in 5/6C are now putting together their immigrant journals. They have finished their research and turned that research into journal entries from their immigrant’s perspective. The students will be adding in a timeline and a map of the immigrant’s journey to Canada. We will be taking pictures of all the students’ work to send home to show their parents.



In Grade 5PS, Math online and in-class: students are solving word problems with algebraic operations. They will learn how to express and solve a problem as an equation where the unknown is represented by a letter variable.



Online Grade 5PS LA students will peer review their research project on a topic chosen by each student. Students will learn how feedback from others might be used to enhance or improve their writing skills.



In-class Grade 5PS LA students will use their plans to start writing on a known non-fiction topic. A topic that they consider themselves experts on. Students will focus on organization.



Grade 5PS in-class Health students are using a digital version of Canada’s Health Food Guide and Canada’s FNMI Health Food Guide to create a healthy and balanced meal plan for one day.



Joanne Murphy’s Grade 6 online class followed the excitement of the new Mars expedition with landing the rover, named Perseverance, successfully onto Mars. Together they watched the live NASA feed and saw the Perseverance touchdown on Mars. They cheered along with the crew!



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!