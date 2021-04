Bjork Vink-Haldorson’s charming and positive imagery evidently comes easily to this Art 30 student in Grade 12. Her water colour study of the rose clearly comes with loads of love.

Art by students of High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School featured this week is largely the work of very busy Art students. “By this point, they are well-versed with the elements and principles of art and are able to create works reflecting their individual style plus their skills,” teacher Rhonda Lund says. “Happy we are that their styles reflect such joyful spirit and liveliness.” Artwork from Pratt has been featured in the South Peace News during the COVID-19 pandemic since last May.