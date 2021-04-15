Substance abuse leads to life of crime for Driftpile man

Leader Staff

For South Peace News

Appearing via CCTV from Peace River Correctional Centre, Derek Preston Giroux, 34, pleaded guilty to a number of crimes in Slave Lake provincial court March 31.



The Crown withdrew three other charges against the Driftpile man.



The oldest two crimes happened on Dec, 13, 2018. On that day, at 4 a.m., Lakeshore Regional Police Service responded to a complaint that Giroux was drunk and throwing things in his mother’s home, said the Crown.



His mother contacted the police from a neighbour’s home, but was concerned for the safety of her mother who was still in the house.



Court heard Giroux’s mother didn’t want him arrested, she just wanted him taken out of the house to sober up.



When police arrived, they asked the mother if Giroux was armed, said the Crown. She said he wasn’t.



However, when the police officer found Giroux, he was sitting on a bed with a loaded shotgun and a box cutter knife. The officer told Giroux he was under arrest, to put the weapons down, and to get on the floor.



Giroux didn’t move.



Another officer arrived, and Giroux was arrested.



Later, he was then taken to the University of Alberta Hospital because he said he felt like harming himself.



Court heard the gun belonged to the mother’s late father, said the Crown. He had recently died and was the only person in the family with a gun license.



The remaining crimes included six counts of failing to attend court, and five counts of failing to report to a bail supervisor as directed. Charges ranged in date from 2019-21.



“He’s learnt the lesson now being in custody,” said the defence.



Giroux is a member of Driftpile First Nation. He grew up and lives in Driftpile. He was raised by his grandparents, both of whom have now died. He struggles with substance abuse; however, he’s been sober over a month, and is putting together a plan to deal with his addictions after he is released from custody.



Giroux had only one previous criminal conviction, said the Crown. It was an assault with a weapon from 2006. He was fined $200, which suggests it was “fairly benign.”



The “snowball” effect of these crimes comes from “Mr. Giroux’s complete unwillingness to come to court,” said Judge G.R. Ambrose.



For the first two crimes, Giroux received a suspended sentence of 12 months probation. On the weapons charge, he was also prohibited from possessing a firearm for five years. A lawful owner of the shotgun has to appear within 90 days or the gun is forfeited.



The probation conditions consist of the required conditions: report as directed, live at an approved address, seek assessment, counselling and treatment as directed, provide proof of completion and sign any forms necessary for the probation officer to monitor progress within assessment, etc. The focus of the counselling and treatment may include psychiatric, addictions, and grief counselling.



The remaining crimes resulted in fines ranging from $200 to $500 or days in custody. All fines were converted to default days. The total default days was 20 days, plus one day for failure to report and 30 days for the failure to report. The global sentence for this portion was 51 days, which equalled time served so Giroux was released.