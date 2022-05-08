Summer inspectors selected

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has named weed and agricultural pest inspectors for the coming summer season.

At its regular meeting April 27, council appointed Rhys MacIntosh, Brandon McNabb, Riley Prevost and Amara Drefs.

The four were recommended by Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

“The appointment of weed and pest inspectors would grants the employees authority to conduct inspections and ensure the municipality meets its requirements as stated in the Alberta Weed Control Act and the Alberta Agricultural Pests Act,” Hawken says