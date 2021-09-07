Summer reading club closes another chapter

Children in the Summer Reading Program at High Prairie Municipal Library in the 6-8 A group celebrate the final week. Sitting in the front row left-right, are Alyssa Deynaka, 8, Meryl Mukuna, 8, Emily Fleming, 7, Tehya Stout, 6, and Lyka Laudencia, 7. Standing in the back row left-right, are Thandi Ncube, 8, Taylor Deynaka, 7, Sebastian Cayanong, 7, Charlie Tolentino, 8, Kieran Hewko-Degner, 7, and Peyton Lalonde, 7.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Another chapter closed on the TD Summer Reading Club at High Prairie Municipal Library on Aug. 27.



“We had 56 children ages 3 to 12,” says program coordinator Josee Rainville, who was assisted by library program co-ordinator Marjie Hyland.



“They had a really fun summer of activities and reading.”



“Game On” was the theme for the 2021 program.



“The aim of the program is to keep kids practising reading during the summer,” Rainville says.



“Reading for all kids is the base of all learning.



“Literacy is important for all age groups.



Children read a total of 29,605 minutes.



Several children took home prizes for their dedication in the program.



The top children in each older age group were rewarded for reading the most number of minutes with a scooter.



Theodore James was the winner in the 6-8 age group while Lily Gordey was the winner in the 9-12 age group.



A sleepover, a visit to the Park Theatre and swimming at the High Prairie Aquatic Centre were highlights.



Lesser Slave Watershed Council also came to the library for a presentation for all age groups.



“We thank all our sponsors for their generous support and donations that made the program such a success,” Rainville says.



The TD Summer Reading Club is a program that strives to engage children in the joy of reading during summer.



The club also helps connect families with books and builds confidence in reading through free incentives and fun.