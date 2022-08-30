Summer reading club closes another chapter

Children in the 3-5 age group enjoy a special guest at their outdoor pizza party to close the summer program. Left-right, are Kirianna Bergen, program co-ordinator Kennedi Strebchuk, High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Kirsten Bruder, Mila Fortier, Tessa Vink, Evann Pollack, Lily Quevillon and assistant co-ordinator Mackenna Lamarche.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Another chapter closed on the summer reading program at High Prairie Municipal Library on Aug. 19.

“We had 63 children from ages 3-12,” program co-ordinator Kennedi Strebchuk says.

Last year’s program attract 56.

The theme for this year’s program was ‘Together Again” since the program was online in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions and was limited last year.

“It was also the first year we were not part of the TD Summer Reading Club,” Strebchuk says.

“Through the program, we did activities and crafts involving the community.”

That included participants in sharing circles, touring the High Prairie fire hall, guest speakers and other activities.

Children in the age group 3-5 celebrated their final day with an outdoor pizza party under the sun.

The youngest children also received a gift bag with goodies to award their early literacy skills.

Top readers in the older age group were awarded for their commitment.

Jasper Grey was the top reader in the 6-8A group with a total of 1,430 minutes.

Manav Vandra was the top reader in the 6-8B group with a total of 2,490 minutes.

Lily Gordey was the top reader in the 9-12 group with a total of 1,925 minutes.