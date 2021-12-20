Supernault wins logo contest

High Prairie School Division awarded the top winner of the division’s Orange Shirt Day Logo Contest for 2022. Standing left-right, are HPSD Indigenous education coach Corinne Goulet, contest winner Terelle Supernault and High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art teacher Rhonda Lund.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Terelle Supernault is the winner of the High Prairie School Division Orange Shirt Day Logo Contest for 2022.

The Grade 10 student of High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School won the top prize of $100.

“I felt proud while making this logo because I made if for a good cause,” Supernault says.

The winning logo will be featured on T-shirts to promote 2022 Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30.

“We had over 75 entries from across the school division,” says Diane Bellerose, HPSD Indigenous education coach lead.

All students from Grades 7-12 in the division were eligible to enter the contest.

Every year on Sept. 30, people across Canada wear orange and participate in Orange Shirt Day events to recognize and raise awareness about the history and legacies of the Indian residential school system in Canada.

Second place went to Darrianna Willier, a Grade 7 student at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie. She won $75.

Third place and $50 went to Randy Pusao Jr., a Grade 10 student at Donnelly G.P. Vanier School.

The hand print in the logo is a major symbol in Every Child Matters and for Missing Murdered Indigenous Persons, says Bellerose.

She notes the significance of the special day as stated on the Orange Shirt Day webpage.

“Every Child Matters is the Orange Shirt Day slogan, meaning that all children are important – including the ones left behind and the adult survivors who are still healing from the trauma. . .”

Orange Shirt Day T-shirts with the logo will be available for sale to everyone.