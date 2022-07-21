Support for celebration denied

High Prairie town council will not be providing any support for an Indigenous celebration planned at J.B. Wood Continuing Care Unit Aug. 4.

Valerie Willier, Indigenous liaison for Alberta Health Services in High Prairie, wrote council July 7 with the request.

She wrote the celebration helps raise awareness of the Indigenous culture and its practices. Planned events include an Elder opening prayer, Indigenous dancers and drummers, and an Elder closing prayer.

Willier did not ask for a specific amount of money but noted funds would be used to pay dancers, drummers and Elders.

Council received the request for information.