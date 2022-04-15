At its March 15 meeting, the High Prairie School Division board of trustees updated its school bus driver cell phone allowance, bus plug-in flat rate and increased the wheelchair stipend.
As part of the recommendation approved from the Bus Driver Liaison Committee, the board also updated procedures to notify drivers of vacant positions and adjusted internal processes for school bus drivers who are claiming meal allowances.
Support for HPSD bus drivers
