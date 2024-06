Prairie View Outreach School in High Prairie received a $650 donation from the Twice is Nice Boutique Society in High Prairie May 13. The money will be used to purchase hoodies for the graduating class. Left-right are teacher Esther Carmichael, Twice is Nice director Len Brulotte, student Tyree Walter, teacher Rebecca Ming, and students Halle Patenaude, Nechako Hamelin, Jewel Chalifoux, and Coltan Isadore-Bellerose.