Support for Ukraine March 12, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 March 5, High Prairie RX Drug Mart clerk Helen Wakaluk wore her Ukraine scarf to work and proudly displayed it in support of Ukraine during its recent invasion by Russia. Too shy to wear it for the camera, she let co-worker Jara Zallum do the honours.