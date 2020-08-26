Support local business and you could win $10,000

RBC High Prairie branch manager Erin Graber, left, and banking advisor intern Jagdev Dhillon encourage residents of the High Prairie region to support local businesses in Canada United, a special promotion created by RBC. Watch for the signs in local businesses Aug. 28-30.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several businesses in High Prairie are being supported in a special promotion called Canada United from Aug. 28-30 initiated by RBC.



“In our communities, these local businesses need our help more than ever,” High Prairie branch manager Erin Graber says.



“We encourage the amazing people of High Prairie to get out and show some love to local businesses displaying a ‘Canada United’ sign in their business window.”



The local businesses participating in Canada United include A1 Western Wear, Glamour and Gear, Hebert’s Motorsports and Electronics, O’s Treats, both IDA locations, The Boondocks Grill, Nado’s Pizzeria, Burger Baron, Pop In, Amiro’s Steak House, Fresh Inspirations and POPS Home Hardware.



“Let’s come together, High Prairie, to shop and dine local,” Graber says.



“Local businesses of High Prairie have been incredibly supportive of this initiative and we are lucky to live in such a caring community.”



Canada United is a movement created by RBC and other partners bringing Canadians together to support local businesses who have been struggling in the coronavirus pandemic since mid March.



After making a purchase from a location with this sign, shoppers are urged to save their receipt, and to visit online www.goCanadaUnited.ca and have a chance to win one of 25 cash prizes of $10,000.