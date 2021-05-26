Supporting victims of crime for 25 years

The High Prairie and District Victim Assistance Society celebrates 25 years of service in 2021. The society received a special gift from the RCMP. Standing, left-right, are High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright, society manager Sandra Bembridge and assistant manager Verna Isaac. The print was presented to the society “in recognition and appreciation for providing 25 years of partnership with the RCMP, ensuring quality service to victims in the community”.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An organization that serves victims of crime in the High Prairie region marks a milestone in 2021.



The High Prairie and District Victim Assistance Society celebrates 25 years of supporting victims of crime and trauma.



S/Sgt. Warren Wright presented a special gift May 13 to society manager Sandra Bembridge and assistant manager Verna Isaac.



“We are very proud of the excellent work the High Prairie and District Victim Assistance unit has done in and for the community over the past 25 years,” Wright says.



He presented the print on behalf of K Division victim services community policing unit.



“I am grateful for the victim services unit and all they contribute towards comforting and assisting victims of crime and other tragedies,” says Wright, employed with the RCMP for just over 28 years in Alberta and Saskatchewan.



“I can still remember what it was like to address victims’ needs before victim services came into being.”



Victims and police value the RCMP program that started in 1996.



“I can tell you what a relief it is for them to assist the frontline members since then to address victims’ needs.” Wright says.



Bembridge says she and assistant manager Verna Isaac accept the gift on behalf of everyone who has served in the program since it started.



“Many people throughout the years have provided valuable care to victims of crime and trauma,” says Bem- bridge.



She has served as the manager for nine years and a member for 10.



High Prairie Victim Services unit worked on 666 files in 2020.



In 2021, the program has opened 455 files by May 14.



“The victim services program provides support, information and referrals to victims of crime and trauma,” Bembridge says.



“We hope that no one ever needs our services.



“However, when they do, we genuinely feel it is an honour to walk with them through that journey.”



Most referrals come from the RCMP, she says.



“However, anyone is welcome to call our office for support,” Bembridge says.



The program helps victims in various ways.



“If a matter involves court proceedings, we can provide them with court updates,” says Bembridge.



“For witnesses required to attend court, we work closely with the Crown prosecutors’ office to arrange pre-trial meetings and court preparation.”



A volunteer advocate is also present in court with the witnesses.



“We currently have six volunteer advocates who generously provide their time when needed,” says Bembridge.



Volunteer advocates are always ready to assist.



“We provide emergent support 24 hours a day seven days a week 365 days a year,” Bembridge says.



“It is between staff and volunteer advocates that this is possible.”



She also appreciates the volunteer members of the board of directors.



“They are the unseen support that truly plays an integral role in the foundation of our unit,” Bembridge says.



“We would not be able to operate without all of our volunteers.”



The victim services program is a non-profit society that relies on a grant through the federal Solicitor General and donations to operate and serve the community, she notes.



Victim services, provided in a timely manner, play a critical role to reduce the harmful effects of victimization and re-victimization, states information on the RCMP website.



From a call for help, to the investigation of a crime, to an offer of a referral, police work in close partnership with victim services organizations to ensure victims of crime receive the support they need without delay.



For more information, phone [780] 523-3490.