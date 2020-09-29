Survey completed for HP rec master plan

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A survey to develop a recreation master plan for the High Prairie region wrapped up.



The High Prairie and District Recreation Board will use information from the survey to draft a recreation master plan for the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County.



“We got close to 300 surveys completed,” says High Prairie Councillor Debbie Rose, who chairs the master plan review committee.



The recreation board is working with the town’s planner, Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency on the project.



“The consultant will gather the information to present to us at our meeting Sept. 30,” Rose says.



Residents and users of the region were invited to express their vision and views for recreation in the survey from Aug. 17 to Sept. 18.



“High Prairie recreation programs and facilities have an outreach far past the borders of the town and it’s important to consider all opinions when making a plan,” Rose says.



The plan will focus on the area of shared interest between the Town and the County, with facilities located within or around High Prairie that benefit both town and county residents.



Results of the survey and draft plan will be released in the coming weeks, Rose says.



The board plans to also host an open house to provide residents and users the opportunity to respond to the plan. The date of the open house is to be determined.