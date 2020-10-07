Survey deems multiplex, splash park are priorities

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A multi-seasonal recreation complex and a splash park are the two top choices for High Prairie and area residents in regard to the future of recreation.



The results of the High Prairie and Big Lakes County Recreation Master Plan – Community Survey were released to the High Prairie Recreation Committee at a meeting Sept. 30.



The survey, presented by Komiete Tetteh, municipal planner for Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency, was completed by 265 people.



“Strongly. . .a splash park, and multiplex” were the top choices, said Tetteh.



However, only 125 people completed that portion of the survey, whereas 140 did not.



Other aspects of the survey dealt with usage, levels of satisfaction of recreation facilities and programs, new recreation programs people wanted to see, communication and marketing, and more.



“I think we achieved what we wanted to achieve,” said committee member Don Charrois.



However, one aspect of the survey which Tetteh termed “disappointing” was the stakeholder survey portion. Only three of 16 town and county politicians replied. Considering four serve on the committee, at lease one could not be bothered to complete the survey despite citing the need to complete it.



As a result, stakeholders were given an extension until Oct. 16 to complete the survey.