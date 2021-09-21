Suspect Grey nabbed with help of police dog

Chris Clegg

A Whitefish Lake First Nation man was arrested on outstanding warrants after a chase which involved a police dog.

RCMP Media Relations Const. Chantelle Kelly says on Sept. 16 Slave Lake RCMP and High Prairie RCMP located a male suspect wanted for armed robbery and other firearms offences out of High Prairie.

“The suspect and a female occupant were observed leaving Slave Lake in a vehicle and shortly after the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team and RCMP Police Dog Service were called in to assist with the apprehension,” she says.

Police continued to follow the vehicle into Sherwood Park, AB where the suspect was driving dangerously and swerving into oncoming traffic.

“The vehicle came to a stop stopped in the Nottingham area of Sherwood Park and two suspects fled the scene,” says Kelly.

“Both occupants were located and arrested by police with the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Service.

Jericho Grey, 25, was arrested for his outstanding warrant and charged with five counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose. obstructing a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, and two counts of possession of an illegal substance.

Grey was remanded into custody and appeared in Sherwood Park provincial court on Sept. 22.

The female occupant was released without charges.

