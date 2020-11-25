Suspect pleads to manslaughter

SPN Staff

On Nov. 16, Paul Trindle pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench.



It was a lesser and included offence; he was first charged with second-degree murder.



The charge arose from an incident June 25, 2018. At about 4:15 a.m., the RCMP were called to investigate an injured man in a residence in Peerless Lake, says a June 27, 2017 RCMP news release. They found a 25-year-old Peerless Lake resident dead on the scene. An autopsy ruled the death a homicide.



Trindle was arrested for the crime, but his name and the victim’s name were not included in the RCMP news release.



Canadian law says, “a person commits homicide when, directly or indirectly, by any means, he causes the death of a human being. Culpable homicide is murder or manslaughter or infanticide.”



Culpable [deserving blame] homicide is a crime, but not culpable is not a crime.



Trindle will be back in court Dec. 7 to set a date for sentencing.



An agreed statement of facts will be prepared for sentencing.