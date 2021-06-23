Suspect, police dog die in incident

RCMP Police Dog Services Const. Scott MacLeod with Jago shortly after their arrival in High Prairie.

ASIRT begins investigation

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Gift Lake man and an RCMP Police Service Dog are both dead following an incident that began northwest of High Prairie June 17 and ended tragically.



Dead are Lionel Ernest Grey, 29, of Gift Lake Metis Settlement, and police dog, Jago.



Jago was shot by Grey, who succumbed to injuries sustained shortly before his arrest.



High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright says the detachment is mourning the loss. He adds it emphasizes that each officer never knows from day to day what will happen.



“It can happen in a flash,” he says.



Alberta RCMP media relations Fraser Logan said the incident began after High Prairie RCMP attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Grey, who was wanted on outstanding warrants.



“The vehicle fled from police and became stuck in mud at which time the suspect ran on foot into a wooded area,” said Logan.



High Prairie RCMP members, including Jago, attempted to track Grey.



“We are saddened to report that during this incident the Police Service Dog was killed. No additional officers have been physically hurt at this time,” said Logan.



In an attempt to arrest Grey, about 50-60 law enforcement officers were deployed to the Winagami Lake area including the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Service Units, and RCMP Air Services from British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Area RCMP officers and RCMP Special Tactical Operations also joined in the hunt as did Edmonton Police Service Air Services and Calgary Police Service Air Services.



During the incident, police stressed the safety of the general public was its top priority.



“We are asking all residents in the High Prairie area to stay away from police activity, to remain vigilant and to report anything suspicious to police,” said Logan.



The next day, June 18, at about 12 p.m., RCMP officers established containment in an attempt to arrest Grey.



“As a result, [Grey] was arrested and taken into custody,” cited a second police report.



“Grey had serious injuries at the time of his apprehension. Alberta RCMP Tactical Medics and AHS EMS immediately provided medical assistance, though he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.”



Police did not disclose what Grey’s injuries were or how they sustained them.



With all incidents involving death, an investigation will be conducted by ASIRT [Alberta Serious Incident Response Team].



“The RCMP believes in processes that seek the facts and it’s important that processes taken to assess the actions of all those involved, including the police, are fair, transparent, and defendable,” reads an RCMP news release.



“This is why, as soon as we became aware of this incident, we immediately notified the director of law enforcement and initiated our internal review process. [ASIRT] has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the actions of the police during this investigation.”



Independent of ASIRT’s investigation, the RCMP’s internal review process has been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during the incident. RCMP training, policy, police response, and the duty status of the members involved will be subject to review.



The RCMP promises to fully cooperate with ASIRT and will not be commenting further on the incident.



Alberta RCMP concluded they are saddened to share the loss of Jago, who was born in July 2016, and served a total of four years with the RCMP. He served approximately three years with the Integrated Police Dog Service in the Lower Mainland, B.C., and for the past 11 months, he worked at the High Prairie and High Level detachments.



Jago’s most recent handler, Cpl. Scott MacLeod, joined the High Prairie RCMP Detachment in 2020, and has approximately 10 years of service as an RCMP Police Dog Service handler.



The Town of High Prairie lowered its flags to half mast in honour of Jago.