Suspects reserve plea

Accused in gunfire incident with police May 31

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three people charged in connection with a police incident involving shots fired at officers in High Prairie May 31 appeared on the docket in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 2.



Archie Peter Papastesis, 37, of Valleyview, Kenny Manichoose, 32, of Valleyview, and Courtenay Michelle Cunningham, 29, of Edmonton, all had their pleas reserved to Nov. 9.



Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke as an agent for Derek Rezini, the lawyer for Papatesis.



None of the three accused appeared in court.



The three accused were involved in an incident May 31 that included shots fired at High Prairie police.



Cunningham is charged with possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm, discharge a firearm, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving a vehicle with no insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, possession of stolen property, assaulting peace officer



Papastesis is charged with possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, careless use of a firearm, discharge a firearm, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, assault a peace officer and possession of a prohibited firearm.



Manichoose is charged with possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm, discharge a firearm, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, assault a peace officer and possession of a prohibited firearm.



The incident sparked a massive police action including the RCMP Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team and the RCMP helicopter.



Police say the incident was triggered by a traffic stop in northeast High Prairie around 2 a.m.



An RCMP news release says officers were responding to a traffic complaint involving a vehicle when shots were fired in their direction.



The vehicle was recovered abandoned at the High Prairie Elks Rodeo Grounds with several firearms inside.



Two guns were seized from the vehicle, police reports.



One gun is a Mossberg Model 715T .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle and the second is a replica handgun.