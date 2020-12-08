Suspects who fired at police back in court

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The wheels of justice grind slowly.



Three people charged in connection with a police incident involving shots fired at officers in High Prairie on May 31 had all legal matters delayed again.



Courtney Michelle Cunningham, 29, of Edmonton, Archie Peter Papastesis, 37, of Valleyview, and Kenny Manichoose, 32, also of Valleyview, all appeared in High Prairie province court Nov. 30 in person or with counsel representation. Some of the charges have already been in court 11 times with no end in sight as the matters have not yet been scheduled for preliminary inquiry, trial or guilty plea.



During their appearances, Judge D.R. Shynkar approved putting all matters over until Dec. 14 to speak to once again.



The three accused were involved in an incident May 31 that included shots fired at High Prairie police.



The incident sparked a massive police action including the RCMP Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team and the RCMP helicopter.



Police say the incident was triggered by a traffic stop in northeast High Prairie around 2 a.m. An RCMP news release says officers were responding to a traffic complaint involving a vehicle when shots were fired in their direction.



The vehicle was recovered abandoned at the High Prairie Elks Rodeo Grounds with several firearms inside.



Two guns were seized from the vehicle, police report. One gun is a Mossberg Model 715T .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle and the second is a replica handgun.



Cunningham, Papastesis, and Manichoose each face charges of possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, discharging a firearm, and assaulting a peace officer.



In addition, Cunningham is charged with illegal use of a firearm, driving a vehicle with no insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, and possession of stolen property.



Papastesis will also answer to charges of careless use of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited firearm, while Manichoose is also charged with illegal use of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited firearm.