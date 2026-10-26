Swan Hills energy corrider plan adopted

A map provided by Beairsto & Associates shows the Swan Hills energy corridor plan area east of the Town of Swan Hills with the entrance on Highway 33 northeast of Swan Hills. The area is 126.9 square kilometres.

Big Lakes County has adopted a plan to set guidelines to develop the Swan Hills energy corridor east of Swan Hills in the southeastern corner of the county.

At its regular council meeting Oct. 14, council gave second and third readings to Bylaw 23-2026 to adopt the area structure plan (ASP) for the energy corridor.

Beairsto & Associates was contracted by council in October 2025 to draft an ASP for the energy corridor on provincial Crown land east of the town of Swan Hills surrounding the site of the Swan Hills Hazardous Waste Treatment Centre that is scheduled to close in 2026 by the provincial government.

The benefit of the plan was explained during the hearing by Baily Lapp, manager of development and planning for Beairsto.

“Big Lakes County is getting the message out that Big Lakes County is open for investment,” Lapp says.

The vision statement explains the Swan Hills energy corridor will be a strategic, investment- ready energy and industrial hub that supports innovation, responsible development, economic diversification and long- term prosperity for Big Lakes County and the surrounding region, the report states.

The plan focuses on land uses for light industrial, medium industrial, heavy industrial, commercial and recreational.

The plan area consists of predominantly Crown land and includes established industrial activity, energy infrastructure and transportation and utility connections.

Those attributes support the development of a large-scale energy and industrial corridor capable of accommodating traditional industries and emerging technologies.

Two people spoke at the public hearing.

One person speaking online from the Swan Hills area is concerned about the impact development could have in the area.

Reeve Tyler Airth responded that any proposals must be reviewed and meet provincial and environmental requirements.

The plan, as stated in the report, is intended to:

-Provide regulatory clarity and flexibility by co-ordinating municipal requirements, provincial approvals, public land processes and infrastructure capacity.

-Support economic diversification and long-term investment while respecting environmental and historical resources and co-ordina- ting with Indigenous communities and neighbouring municipalities.

Planning principles set priorities to support industrial growth, and economic diversification, provide certainty and flexibility, co-ordinate infrastructure and phasing, protect resources and existing operations and support collaboration and implementation.

Airth requested third reading be postponed to a future meeting as one issue is outstanding. He did not state the issue.

Or, third reading could occur. Council passed third reading after a motion by Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard.

Administration received one letter of opposition to the area structure plan.

Kinuso resident Christine Matin opposes data centres.

“If you are structuring this for a data centre, our power and gas (bills) will be raised, which are already high,” Matin writes in the letter.

“We, the people, will receive no positive outcomes from this, only negatives.

“The promise of a few jobs and tax money does not outweigh the negatives of data centres.”

She is also concerned about the way council is dealing with the matter.

“The way council is handling without any public meeting to inform the public about what you are planning is very underhanded and sneaky,” Matin says.

Extensive public engagement was completed as part of the ASP process to develop a corridor that encompasses 126.9 square kilometres, Olansky says.

“The draft plan progressed through an internal review process and was circulated to municipal, provincial and federal agencies, Indigenous communities within the county, utility, pipelines and telecommunications companies, energy and forestry operators, environmental, community, area trappers, and other interest groups,” Olansky says.

She listed respondents in the consultation process.

Big Lakes received brief submissions from:

Swan River First Nation

Sucker Creek First Nation

Driftpile Cree Nation

Kapawe’no First Nation

West Fraser

Frank Bailey

Graham Latonos

Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors

Alberta Historic Resources Management Branch

TELUS

Veolia Canada

Others expressed concerns about Chrystina Lake, Anna Lake and recreation, treatment plant and central land-use, existing trap lines Indigenous rights and participation, traffic and infrastructure and historical resources.

The area plan and corridor have many benefits, Olansky says.

Investor provides certainty and faster development, she says.

“The ASP sets out land uses, servicing, and transportation in advance, so developers and businesses know what’s permitted,” Olansky says.

“That reduces risk and shortens approval timelines, making the area more attractive than unplanned land.”

The energy corridor provides expanded non-residential tax base.

“Industrial development typically generates more property tax revenue than it costs in services,” Olansky says.

It also provides efficient, cost-effective infrastructure.

“Planning roads, water, sewer, and stormwater for the whole area at once avoids piecemeal, over-sized or duplicated infrastructure,” Olansky says.

An energy corridor also promotes job creation and local spending.

“Shovel-ready planned industrial land is better positioned to compete for major investors,” Olansky says.

Richard Froese

South Peace News