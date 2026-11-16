From helping children manage stress to bringing seniors together for virtual travel, Swan Hills FCSS offers programs across generations.

But getting residents through the door remains a challenge, says administrative assistant Brittany Lynn Burt.

Burt, who has worked with FCSS for two years, says she wishes more people knew about the range of options available. Even with social media, spreading the word can be difficult.

She hopes more locals will attend, particularly the community programs she enjoys most.

One newer offering, Kids Have Stress Too, began in October. The in-person workshop at the Grizzly Den uses modules to help children cope with stress and maintain balance in their lives.

Burt says the partnership with Strong Minds Strong Kids draws on resources for children, parents and teachers. Organizers aim to hold sessions every Wednesday after school.

Children are growing up faster, Burt says, and the goal is to help guide them through those changes. Attendance has been good, and she looks forward to seeing the program grow.

Creative journalling, a longstanding partnership with the municipal library, gives children ages eight to 12 another outlet. Participants meet at the library on the last Tuesday of each month. Registration is available through FCSS.

For teens, Creative Connections runs Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m. at the FCSS office. The program, for ages 12-17 years, requires registration.

Burt says a safe place to be creative helps teens connect with peers, while a no-device policy encourages them to engage with one another.

Adults can attend a mindfulness-based stress reduction course Tuesday mornings at the Grizzly Den. Burt says the course can benefit health, focus, concentration and sleep. Despite some stigma, she believes its value is broad.

“Everybody in the world could use more of it,” she says.

Baby Buddies offers a Wednesday morning drop-in at the Grizzly Den for mothers with babies up to 12 months old. Resources are available to support local mothers, and young siblings are welcome.

Toddler Time follows Thursday mornings at the same venue, also as a drop-in, with younger siblings welcome.

Through a partnership with Together Talk, FCSS provides space for therapy appointments offered free of charge. Residents can call to book.

For seniors, Armchair Travel is among the most popular programs, Burt says. Running Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m., it includes lunch, snacks and videos exploring different destinations.

The program introduces cultures and places participants may want to see but cannot visit, while offering a chance to gather.

Senior Social, held on the third Wednesday morning of each month in partnership with the library, covers topics including home care, aging in place, pensions, wills and Alberta seniors’ programs. Some sessions address caregiver support; subjects vary.

For registration, booking inquiries or more information about programs, call Swan Hills FCSS at (780) 333-4119.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News