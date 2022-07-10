Swan River elects new chief

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Lee Twinn is the new chief of Swan River First Nation.

He was elected June 24 after defeating incumbent Gerald Giroux. The vote was not disclosed.

Chief Twinn is joined on the council by Patrick Chalifoux, Ryan Douglas Davis, and incumbent Mark [Davis] Giroux. Council was sworn in at 1 p.m. June 27. According to the Swan River official count declaration, 372 ballots were cast, which was a participation by 40.61 per cent of voters. Only two of the ballots were spoiled.

Ryan Davis received 143 votes or 38.44 per cent of the vote. Patrick Chalifoux was next with 125

votes or 33.6 per cent, and Mark [Davis] Giroux received 103 votes or 27.69 per cent.

The notice of election had two people running for chief and 12 running for the three council positions. The unsuccessful council candidates were Hughie [Spug] Chalifoux, Leon Chalifoux, Aaron Davis, Everett Lee Davis, incumbent Buddy Giroux, Nicole McIvor [Twin], Peter Robert Sound, Darryel Robert Sowan, and Theressa [Davis] Willier.

One councillor from the previous council, Duff [Dustin] Twin, did not seek re-election.

The previous Swan River election was June 14, 2019.

Swan River First Nation is location on the Swan River delta. It is approximately, equal distance between High Prairie and Slave Lake on the south shore of Lesser Slave Lake.

As of 2020, the total Swan River First Nation population was 1,510 people, says Indigenous Services Canada. Of these, 1,057 lived off reserve and 453 on reserve. The population numbers include children.