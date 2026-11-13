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Swan River First Nation workshop to explore land disturbance

by | Nov 13, 2026 | News

Swan River First Nation (SRFN) is inviting community members to help identify ways to restore relationships with land affected by industrial activity at a Nov. 12 workshop in Kinuso.

Todd Bailey, the First Nation’s land and environment stewardship director, says the gathering will examine how disturbances affect not only plants and wildlife, but also members’ livelihoods, identity and cultural connections.

The workshop, titled Consequences of Disturbances to Land Use and How to Restore Relationships, runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Centre.

Bailey says the First Nation has held community engagement sessions for seven years and has worked with university researchers for the past two years.

“We’ve been engaging community to hear from youth, Elders, Knowledge Keepers and land users to learn what changes they have seen on the land to plants, medicine and animals because of industrial activity,” Bailey says.

“We’ve done work on understanding impacts and identifying areas of risk and impact,” he says.

For Swan River members, Bailey says, disturbances from logging and oil and gas activity affect livelihoods and relationships with places that carry memories, stories and teachings.

The First Nation’s land and environment guiding document is called Respecting Wahkohtowin, which Bailey says means respecting all my relations.

He adds members understand caring for the land as a responsibility and a duty to the Creator, reflecting their role as its original stewards.

That relationship is complex, Bailey says, and cannot be understood simply as gathering medicines because they are available. It encompasses the connections among people, the land and the other things that make those places meaningful.

Industrial activity can bring fears about contamination and harassment, he says. Those concerns can change whether members feel comfortable spending time in places they have used and valued.

Bailey says he has heard people describe a sense of grief when returning to areas that once held memories, stories and teachings, only to find pumpjacks and cutlines.

There is also grief associated with not having protected that land, he adds.

Some members respond by avoiding disturbed areas and looking elsewhere for places where they can enjoy the land peacefully, Bailey says.

He says the connection between Swan River members and the land is difficult to describe because livelihood, identity, culture, stories and teachings are intertwined. The workshop will give community members an opportunity to discuss those connections alongside the changes they have observed.

“This workshop will look at possible solutions for landscape connectivity,” he says.

The workshop will include a community update on earlier field trips examining the importance of place, Bailey says. Participants will then break into small groups to discuss plants, medicine, wildlife and culture.

Community members will be asked what success looks like to them, with the discussion intended to help focus attention on areas they have identified as priorities.

Bailey says the work is meant to bring those priorities into conversations with government and industry proponents, including questions about how proposed approaches will be implemented.

His hope is that the process will lead to more meaningful consultation and engagement efforts.

For Bailey, the discussion about solutions follows years of listening to members describe the impacts of industrial activity.

The next step is to consider the areas of focus identified by the community and how those priorities can be addressed in conversations about land use.

He says being at the table with government and industry is a goal, alongside asking how the work will be put into practice. Community members’ views on success will help shape that discussion.

People interested in attending the workshop can please register by emailing loretta. @srfn.ca

Sara Driedger
South Peace News

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