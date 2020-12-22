Swan River woman jailed 120 days

. . .but released due to time already served

SPN Staff

A Swan River woman now living in Edmonton is free after pleading guilty to several charges in Slave Lake provincial court Dec. 9.



Victorine Twin, 44, was found guilty of trafficking in property obtained by crime. The Crown withdrew 10 other charges.



Twin was sentenced to 120 days but released due to time served in custody.



Court heard that on Oct. 1, 2018, Lakeshore Regional Police Service received a report of a theft on Swan River First Nation. An iPad, two laptops and a TV were stolen.



On Oct. 2, police observed Twin selling items in the High Prairie Peavey Mart parking lot. She was in a truck she’d recently purchased. The license on the truck was stolen. The iPad was recovered from someone who confirmed that they had bought it from Twin for $50.



Twin recently completed a residential treatment program and is living in a sober living house.



“The driving factor was addiction,” said the Crown, “and she seems to be coming to terms with that.”



During sentencing, Judge G.W. Paul noted Twin’s criminal record.



“Miss Twin, your record is obviously an aggravating factor,” he said.