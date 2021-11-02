Taking shape! November 2, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 A bird’s-eye view shows work progressing on the two-storey expansion project to add 20 units at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie. The photo showing the southwest corner of the addition was taken Oct. 28 from a balcony on the fourth floor of Prairie Vista condominium west of the lodge. The project will include 10 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units to the lodge, which currently has 53 bachelor suites. Stuart Olson Construction expects to complete by project by August 2022. Applications for the new units are available at Heart River Housing central office in High Prairie at 5401 – 48 St. and at Pleasantview Lodge at 4600 Pleasantview Drive. Anyone interested in the new units may contact Pleasantview Lodge manager Linda Peterson by email at [email protected] or to HRH CAO Lindsay Pratt by email at [email protected] Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You McGregor elected to chair HPSD board HPE welcomes new kindergarten teacher Pratt Art students explore horizons Alleged poacher granted new date for trial