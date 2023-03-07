Talent Show at Falher March 10

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services is showcasing local talent.

The talent show March 10 will be held at the Centre Chevaliers, also known as the Pink Elephant, on Main Street Falher. FCSS will be catering a stew and biscuit meal for people who want to attend the supper. Supper tickets will cost $10 each. Cost to attend the talent show is free.

“We know that Smoky River has talent, and we want to support our local artists in a fun way,” says FCSS community program coordinator Anita Portsmouth.

“We decided to hold a talent show for our March monthly family activity event to give people an opportunity to get out and visit with friends and family, and maybe even make some new friends.”

Organizers are asking people to pre-register to the talent show, but they will accept entries at the door if time allows. All ages of performers are welcome to participate. Doors will open for supper at 5:30 p.m. and the talent show will commence at 6:30 p.m.

“Musicians, dancers, comedy acts, magicians and all other talents are welcome to participate,” says Portsmouth.

If you would like to register for supper or to showcase your talent, please phone the FCSS office at (780) 837-2220.