Three students attending High Prairie schools won awards in the annual Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day contest at the district level, and one placed third at the provincial competition. High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett presented the awards May 1 on behalf of the Peace District Legion and Provincial Legion.

High Prairie St. Andrew’s School Grade 6 student Jack Strebchuk, left, received a certificate and a cheque for $50 for placing third at the district level in Junior Colour Poster. Presenting the award is High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett.

High Prairie St. Andrew’s School Grade 9 student Rayna L’Hirondelle, eft, received a certificate and a cheque for $90 for placing first at the district level in Intermediate Colour Poster. Presenting the award is High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett.