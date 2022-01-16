Tarzwell eager to curb rural crime

High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Bryce Tarzwell

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP has welcomed S/Sgt. Bryce Tarzwell, who started as detachment commander on Dec. 13.

He is committed to combat crime in the large detachment area.

“Some of the areas of concern are rural crime and persons crime,” Tarzwell says.

“I have driven to all corners of the detachment and was surprised at some of the distances.”

Communicating with communities and citizens is a key priority for the commander.

“My main area to concentrate on is to ensure there is open communication with all stakeholders,” says Tarzwell.

“It is important to keep in contact with our governing bodies as they are aware of each individual community and the issues they have.”

He plans to learn more as he meets with municipal and Indigenous councils.

“I have been out to meet a few members of councils,” Tarzwell says.

“Over the next month, I plan to get out to all council meetings to introduce myself and find out what issues there are.”

Each spring, RCMP commanders consult with councils to help set detachment priorities for the coming year starting April 1.

Tarzwell is also eager to connect with citizens and community organizations.

“I invite all community groups to talk with myself or any member of High Prairie RCMP,” Tarzwell says.

“We are always open to any ideas they may have to reduce crime.”

He is in charge of a staff of 28 in High Prairie, including one operations corporal, six watch supervisor corporals, and 20 constables, along with seven support staff who work for both High Prairie and Faust detachments.

Tarwell also manages Faust RCMP which has one corporal and four constables.

“I am excited to be in High Prairie and ensure that we, as the RCMP, deliver a level of service that surpasses all expectations,” says Tarzwell, who came from the Spirit River RCMP and grew up in Fairview.

Working in the police force and RCMP for 18 years, he has extensive policing experience communities in Alberta and Nunavat.

Tarzwell started his career with the Calgary Police Service where he worked for two yearr. He joined the RCMP in 2005 when he was posted to Spirit River. From there, he moved to Morinville before he transferred to Taloyoak, Nunavat and returned to Spirit River before arriving in High Prairie.