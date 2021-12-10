Tarzwell promoted, named new commander for RCMP

Sgt. Bryce Tarzwell

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new commanding officer for the High Prairie RCMP has been named and expects to arrive and start in the middle of the month.

Sgt. Bryce Tarzwell will come from Spirit River and is scheduled to start the week of Dec. 13-17.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to be the next detachment commander in High Prairie,” says Tarzwell, who will be promoted to staff sergeant in his new post.

“I was born and raised in Fairview and played a lot of minor sports in High Prairie.”

When the door opened for a new detachment commander in High Prairie, he responded with great interest.

“I heard about the possibility of the promotion in July and my family was very supportive of me applying for this opportunity,” Tarzwell says.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to work with any members of High Prairie, but it have heard amazing things about the members and I am very excited to become a member of the team.”

When he arrives, the new commander says he will be committed to the region.

“I am very excited at the opportunity to know all the communities that High Prairie RCMP police,” Tarzwell says.

“It’s a fantastic community to raise my family and work with great people.

“I am excited to get to High Prairie and ensure that we, as the RCMP, deliver a level of service that surpasses all expectations.”

Working in the police force and RCMP for 16 years, he has extensive policing experience in rural and northern communities in Alberta and Nunavut.

“I love the north and I am excited to stay,” Tarzwell says.

He started his career with the Calgary Police Service where he worked for two years.

Tarzwell joined the RCMP in 2005 when he was posted in Spirit River for the first time.

From there, he moved on to Morinville and Taloyoak, Nunavut before he returned to Spirit River.

Tarzwell succeeds S/Sgt. Warren Wright, who served as detachment commander from Sept. 25, 2017 until June 18 when he transferred to become detachment commander for Olds RCMP.