Taste of Culture coming to Smoky River Ag Fair

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services is hosting an event to introduce residents’ palates to new and exciting food from around the world.

“We wanted a way to celebrate and recognize the diversity of cultures that we have in the area,” says FCSS community program coordinator Anita Portsmouth.

“It is important to showcase the diversity of our community, to bring people together and celebrate individual ethnicities,” she adds.

In the spirit of celebrating cultural diversity, FCSS is hosting the Taste of Culture event Aug. 12 at the Smoky River Agricultural Fair in Donnelly from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

“We are asking volunteers to make dishes for the event,” says Portsmouth.

“We are looking for a variety of ethnic dishes so we are hoping that we will get a variety of volunteers to participate.”

The group will be accepting donations to help fund the event, and they are hoping if people are truly excited about this experience, they will be able to hold similar events in the future.

“We appreciate Smoky River Ag Society for allowing us to participate in their 75th Agricultural Fair,” says Portsmouth. “We appreciate being able to host the Taste of Culture at the fair.”

If you would like to volunteer to bring an ethnic dish to the event, please phone Anita at (780) 837-2220.