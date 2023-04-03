Teams rewrite record book in NPHL playoffs

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The records set in this year’s NPHL playoffs are truly staggering. This is the 69th year of NPHL playoff hockey. Following is list of some records set or tied:

Overtime Records Set

10 – Most Overtimes in an NPHL Playoff Season By All Teams

8 – Most Overtimes by 1 Team in Playoff Season – DC Canucks

6 – Most Overtime Wins by 1 Team in Playoff Season – DC Canucks

3 – Most Overtimes in an NPHL Finals Series – DC and FAL

(Previously, eight NPHL Finals had 2 OTs: 1959, 1985, 1994, 1996, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2018)

3 – Most Consecutive OT games in an NPHL Final – DC and FAL

4 – Most Consecutive OT games Played in a Single Series: DC and SR (in Semi-Final)

3 – Most OT wins in a Playoff Series (DC ties record with HP set in 1978 vs GRIM)

Record Set in One-Goal Games

7 – DC and SR in their Semi-Final. Each game was decided by one goal.

Record Tied

This was only the second seven-game series in NPHL history where the home team won all seven games. The only other time it occurred was in the 2003-04 NPHL Final, Horse Lake defeated Spirit River in seven games.

Record Tied

This was only the third time in NPHL history that Game 7 of the NPHL Final was decided in overtime.

April 6, 1985, Grimshaw 4 at High Prairie 5 (Rick Dumont game-winner)

March 25, 2012, Falher 3 at Grande Prairie (Keith Reade game-winner)

March 25, 2023, Falher 3 at Dawson Creek 4 (Liam Craig game-winner)

Note the same date for last 2 Game 7 OTs and both involved FAL.