TELUS delays ‘unacceptable’

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Delays in construction of cell towers at St. Isidore and Marie Reine is frustrating Northern Sunrise County.

And it did not help matters when council heard at its April 12 meeting that TELUS will not start construction until May, economic development officer Lynn Florence told council.

“That is unacceptable,” said Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba.

“I agree,” said Councillor Dan Boisvert, adding perhaps it was time to invite TELUS to a council meeting to explain delays.

“We need to have a face-to-face discussion,” added Councillor Corinna Williams.

Council heard TELUS was having trouble finding contractors and dealing with COVID issues; however, council was having none of that and passed a motion to invite TELUS to a meeting.

“Unacceptable,” Kole- baba repeated.

“They’ve had a year and a half to get this job done. We’re spending the $2 million. Not them.

“I am sick and tired of this crap,” she added.

Florence wrote in her report to council that administration continues to work with TELUS on the project.

In February, equipment and power were ordered for site work and site preparation was promised to begin. In March, it was promised site work would begin in the next few weeks with council being notified when it commences. The latest information from TELUS advised council the project will begin in May.

When the project begins, time to complete construction is estimated from 6-8 weeks.