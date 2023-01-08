Temporary closure at Sacred Heart before Christmas

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It is something that is occurring far too often for anyone’s liking.

Once again, the emergency department at the Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in McLennan closed for a short time during the holidays.

The closure occurred Dec. 20 from 7 p.m. to Dec. 21 at 7 a.m., when no staff were on location in the department. Alberta Health Services (AHS) asked patients to call 911 if they had a medical emergency.

“We (AHS) are working hard to ensure everyone will receive the care they need through its partnership with EMS and a supportive regional network of healthcare centres,” writes Sara Blake of AHS Communications.

“Recruitment of nurses is a challenge across North America,” she adds.

“It can be particularly difficult outside of urban centres.

AHS has a team focused on recruitment efforts.

“These efforts include aggressively pursuing both Canadian and internationally trained professionals; working to support flexible roles and scope of practice within AHS; and consulting with post-graduate education programs to enable work experience in non-urban facilities.”

AHS is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services to more than four million Albertans.