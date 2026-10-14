Temporary roof fix OK’ed by Smoky River council

At its regular meeting Sept. 23, M.D. of Smoky River council chose to approve funding for repairs to its administration building roof.

“Following the preparation of the original request for decision, administration received additional information from the project engineer and provided a verbal update to council,” explains Reeve Paula Guindon.

“Based on that information, council determined that a temporary repair was necessary to address ongoing leaks and water infiltration while administration explores grant opportunities for a future full roof replacement.”

Guindon says council approved to seal the roof for up to $30,000 to help prevent further deterioration of the building.

The administration building roof has been experiencing ongoing leaks for several years, according to administration. A variety of temporary repairs, including tarring and patching, to extend the roof’s service life will be completed as the team looks for funding opportunities.

M.D. documents explain recent heavy rainfall has resulted in increased water infiltration throughout the building. Ceiling tiles were saturated and displaced in several locations, including the AFSC office area where tiles fell onto equipment.

Guindon explains because there are renters in that location, repairs were completed to prevent more damage.

“The administration building is an important municipal asset that houses municipal operations and tenants,” explains Guindon.

“Addressing the leaks now will help reduce ongoing water infiltration, minimize the risk of additional damage to the building, and extend the roof’s service life while longer-term replacement funding options are pursued.”

A recent engineering inspection identified deterioration of roof components, widespread water ingress, and significant roof system deflection. The request for decision from administration explains the report recommends evaluation of waterproofing options if the roof is to remain in service.

The engineer also noted that continued deterioration will result in ongoing water damage and increased maintenance requirements at the building.

“Administration intends to proceed with the repairs as soon as practical,” says Guindon.

“The timing will depend on contractor availability and weather conditions, but the intent is to complete the sealing work promptly to reduce further water infiltration.”

Money to complete repairs will be taken from the administration reserve.

“Administration continues to investigate grant opportunities that may assist with funding a future roof replacement,” says Guindon.

“The municipality has been pursuing an FCM-funded energy study, which is a prerequisite for certain green infrastructure and energy-efficiency funding programs. Completion of that study is expected to improve access to future grant opportunities that may help offset the cost of a full roof replacement.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter