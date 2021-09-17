Terry Fox Run will be held at McLennan – virtually!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Many communities have not held the Terry Fox Run each year but McLennan can say it’s a proud exception.

As it was last year, the COVID pandemic will not stop organizers form holding the event.

This year’s run, to be held Sept. 19, marks the 41th anniversary of the run, says organizer Kristen Blanchette.

“We have chosen to host the event virtually because of the ever-changing regulations,” she says.

“This year’s slogan is ‘Try like Terry’. People are encouraged to walk, run, bike, hike, skate for cancer research anywhere,” she adds.

Participants are asked to register online so organizers have an idea of how many people participated.

“Donations can easily be collected online or pledge forms printed off and filled out to send in the mail,” says Blanchette.

The link to register is .

If anyone has any questions, they can contact Blanchette at [780] 837-1800 or Francis Lessard at [780] 536-6672.

“My dad [Lessard] has been organizing the event since the first year it started,” says Blanchette.