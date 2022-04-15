Thanks for a job well done!

Elks of Canada Essential Workers Appreciation Day was celebrated across Canada by different lodges between March 25 and April 9. The High Prairie lodge was no exception with the Royal Purple Elks delivering tokens of appreciation to various facilities in town. On April 4, goodie baskets were delivered to the Nurses Acute Care lounge, Nurses Emergency lounge, J. B. Wood Continuing Care home workers lounge, and the staff rooms at St. Andrew’s School, Prairie River Junior High School, E.W. Pratt High School, and High Prairie Elementary School. There was also an appreciation day held March 29 at the cafeteria at the High Prairie Health Complex with free coffee and tea for all the staff at the hospital and clinic. “It’s important to recognize those who have gone above and beyond to help our community during the pandemic,” says Exalted Ruler Linda Van den Berg. “We wanted to make a small gesture supporting those who served in our time of need.”

Exalted Ruler Linda Van den Berg thanks the staff at the High Prairie Health Complex with free coffee and tea March 29.

St. Andrew’s School staff accept their token of appreciation April 4. Left-right are Charlene Kasinec and Judy Gauchier.