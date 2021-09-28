‘The beauty around us’ September 28, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Dara Mearon, a Grade 12 student in Art 20, studies the element of shape and abstracts from the real world to create this wonderful felt marker artwork.Kierra Supernault, a Grade 12 student, creates a wave and combines the elements of line, value and warm/cool colours to complete the art component of her photography course.Kenzie Calahaisen-Belcourt , a Grade 10 student in Art 10, uses coloured chalk and felt markers to create a simple but striking study of one-point perspective.Kash Young-Calliou shows how a Grade 10 photography student can take the element of a simple line and turn it into an interesting image using a metallic gold Sharpie and pencil crayon.Madison Sutherland, a Grade 10 photography student, uses pencil crayon to represent how depth in space is created through one-point perspective and foreground, mid-ground and background.Keegan Gauchier, a Grade 10 photography student, is expressing space through one-point perspective in this pencil crayon drawing that suggests a lovely road less travelled.Art and Photography students at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie are studying the six elements of art alongside course objectives. So far, they have focused on landscape and five of the elements, teacher Rhonda Lund says. “Most of these images remind us of the beauty around us,” Lund says. “Thank you, Art and Photography students, for choosing such positive imagery to complete your assignments.” Artwork and photography pieces from the school has been featured in South Peace News since the issue of May 6, 2020. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Schools remain open in HPSD HPE prepares for Orange Shirt Day Providence welcomes 2 teachers Behaviour specialists appointed