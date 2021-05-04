“The choices are in your hands,” judge tells woman

H.P. court docket

April 26, 2021

Judge B.R. Hougestol

A young Driftpile woman will spend about two more months in jail after pleading guilty to several breaches.

Mackenzie Rae Giroux, 22, was handed a global sentence of 140 days when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court April 26.

She was credited for 80 days served.

Giroux was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to mischief and damage under $5,000, theft under $5,000, five counts of failing to comply with release orders, and one count of failing to attend court.

Judge B.R. Hougestol encouraged Giroux to turn her life around.

“The problems you have are rooted in addictions,” Judge Hougestol said.

“If you don’t take steps, you are rapidly going downhill.

“The choices are in your hands.”

Giroux broke a windshield on a vehicle in Driftpile on July 18, 2020, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne told court.

Hougestol ordered Giroux to pay restitution for damages of $788.25.

Witnesses saw her with a rock and then saw and heard the windshield smash, the Crown said.

Giroux stole a shovel valued at $25 from a home on May 25, 2020 at 9:40 a.m.

She breached several court orders.

Giroux failed to report to a probation officer on two occasions.

She also breached a curfew order on two dates.

Giroux was serving a sentence on house arrest and ordered to be in her home 24 hours a day seven days a week.

She was not in her home when police came knocking on the door June 28, 2020 just before midnight, Payne says.

Giroux was found outside her home when police responded to a report of a vehicle suspicious vehicle on a road March 16, 2021, the Crown said.

She was identified as one of the persons near the vehicle.

Giroux also identified herself by another name when police asked for her name.

Officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle west of High Prairie on Dec. 8, 2020, the Crown says.

Giroux was identified as one of two females who fled into the bush and were caught by officers.



* * * * * * *



Roy Joseph Breast, 46, of High Prairie, was fined $150, plus a victim fine surcharge of $45, after pleading guilty to resisting a peace officer.

He resisted police on Nov. 10, 2019, Judge B.R. Hougestol said as he handed down the sentence.

Breast had a very delicate shoulder at the time, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He broke his shoulder some time before the incident and the police grabbed his shoulder.”

The judge acknowledged that Breast has not been in trouble with the law for several years.

“His life is quieting down,” Jong agreed.

The judge advised Breast to co-operate with police.

“You need to be a better example to your children,” Judge. Houge- stol said.

He appreciates that Breast is staying out of trouble.

“You are able to contribute to society and support your family,” Judge Hougestol said.