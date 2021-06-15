The Fair Deal

Is Alberta getting a fair deal from the federal governnment in Confederation, especially regarding transfer payments? Alberta voters will decide in a referendum during the Oct. 18 municipal elections. Locally, three MLAs say Alberta is not.

Kenney introduces referendum question

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Are Albertans getting a fair deal from Ottawa?



The matter is going to a referendum during municipal elections Oct. 18 to give Albertans a chance to voice their opinions.



Meanwhile, Alberta’s legislature will debate a potential referendum question. It will ask Albertans if they think the principle of equalization payments should be removed from Canada’s Constitution.



Premier Jason Kenney introduced a motion June 7 that, if passed, will put the following question on the municipal ballot:



“Should Section 36[2] of the Constitution Act, 1982 – Parliament and the Government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments – be removed from the Constitution?”



In other words, if Alberta is deemed a “have” province, should they send equalization payments to Ottawa?



“Albertans elected this government to get a fair deal for them,” says Premier Jason Kenney in a news release.



“That’s exactly what this referendum is about.



“For too long, Albertans have been forced to subsidize public services in other parts of the country where politicians have been trying to block our pipelines and impair our vital economic interests, even during times of great economic hardship for us.”



Kenney says reforms are needed.



“Albertans will finally get a chance to tell the federal government that they’ve had enough of the unfair equalization program, and want reforms that recognize our province’s role in creating national prosperity.”



Currently, the principle of equalization is embedded into the Canadian Constitution. It is the federal government’s primary transfer program for addressing fiscal imbalances between provinces.



Albertans fund equalization through federal tax contributions, which are then transferred by the federal government to other provinces for their programs and services.



“[Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau’s equalization program is not fair for Albertans. Their generosity is being taken for granted by leaders who are happy to receive the money but reject the jobs that produce it. Albertans will finally have the opportunity to be heard,” says Alberta Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu.



Alberta averages almost $20 billion annually in net contributions to Confederation.



Almost 10,000 Canadians commute from across Canada to work in the oilsands alone.



The decision to proceed to the referendum was sparked by the Fair Deal Panel, of which Miranda Rosin, MLA for Banff-Kananaskis, is a member.



“Equalization rewards irresponsible, anti-economic development policies while punishing responsible economic development governance,” she says.



“Over the past 10 years, hard-working Albertans have sent over $400 billion to some provinces that run budgetary surpluses with money that isn’t theirs.”



If the legislative assembly passes the motion, cabinet will then ask the lieutenant-governor to order the referendum.

Alberta ‘deserves’ better deal

Todd Loewen

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

“Alberta is not getting a fair deal in Confederation,” says Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen.



“I think the vast majority of Albertans understand this, and that certainly was the finding of the government’s Fair Deal panel,” he adds.



Between December 2019 and March 2020, the panel held 25 town hall meetings across the province, gathered 40,000 surveys, and also spoke with another 1,000 Albertans by phone.



It is the voices expressed in the panel’s findings that Loewen hears loud and clear, and one he campaigned on.



“I was elected on a platform that included this referendum on equalization, and I will use every tool at my disposal to fight for a fair deal for Albertans.



“The equalization referendum is a small first step in that process, however this referendum will not alone make the changes Albertans need to be treated fairly within Confederation.



“For real change we need leadership willing to get tough, take risks, and fight for our province,” he says.



He asks Albertans to focus on the issue and not Premier Jason Kenney.



“To succeed, this referendum must be about demanding fairness for Albertans. That is a recipe for success. It cannot and must not be about Kenney, that is a recipe for failure.”



Loewen adds the “vast majority” of his constituents want a better deal and have expressed their views to him.



“Loudly and frequently. I have no doubts that a majority of people in Central Peace-Notley oppose the equalization program.



“Albertans deserve equitable treatment within Confederation,” he concludes.

Better deal, better future for all

Pat Rehn

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn is fully behind the Alberta government’s plans to try and get a better deal within Confederation.



And his reasons are many despite Alberta being a proud member of Confederation.



“While we have always been there to support our fellow provinces, events in the past few years with regard to pipelines, energy transport, and the natural resource sector as a whole, have made it clear that our partners in Confederation are not as fast to stand with us, as us with them,” says Rehn.



He points out it is the Alberta’s wealth generated by the energy industry which feeds the transfer payments.



“The policies pursued and positions held by other provinces are making it hard for us to maintain our economic strength. This is a problem, and it requires us to combat those short- sighted positions.”



Rehn says it is not only his opinion that Alberta needs a better deal but also constituents.



“Without a doubt,” he says. “They’re worried about the future, and they recognize that our province’s destiny rests on the renewal of our economic foundations.



“These foundations include diversification, of course, but they also include ensuring that our existing industries have the best footing possible, and when we’re talking about the natural resource sector, the most basic and consequential issue is transport and export ability.”



Therefore, Alberta must use “all the levers that it has at its disposal” in order to defend its economic interests.



“This includes everything from legislation like Bill 72, the ‘turn off the taps’ legislation, to referendums on matters like equalization.



“If our economic engine is going to be continually subjected to attacks from our neighbours, we ought not to hesitate in the defense of our provincial interests.”



Rehn concludes he is looking forward to the referendum and seeing if Albertans agree.

‘Hands down the most imprtant issue’

Dan Williams

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The time has come for Alberta to stop paying equalization, says Peace River MLA Dan Williams.



“Look, Albertans, are big Canadians. We believe in helping out others when times are difficult. . .but the opposite has been true,” says Williams.



“Albertans have been paying more and more into equalization, even though we have been going through a crisis with oil and gas prices dropping.”



Williams criticizes the federal government, who seems intent on doing everything they can to stop the “goose that lays the golden egg for them”. It is for that reason Williams wants a better deal.



Like many in the region, Williams says he has the support of constituents.



“Constituents have been sharing their thoughts with me on this question of a fair deal on equalization in a direct democratic referendum since before I was elected,” he says.



“It is hands down the most important issue and one of the major reasons I ran.



“I think it is absolutely paramount that we, as Albertans, stand up, stand tall in defence of our province, our industries and of the deal we are owed in confederation.”



He adds Albertans across the province and in the Peace Country have told him how badly Alberta needs a fair deal.



“This is why I am so proud to be part of a government that is delivering on that promise and commitment we made because this fall in October, we will be putting on the ballot the referendum question and Albertans can tell [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau directly if they think we are getting a fair deal with equalization.”



Williams is pleased with the proposed question to Albertans and urges every citizen to vote.



“This is a chance for every day Albertans to have their say on whether or not they think we are getting a fair deal.



“I can tell you what I’m going to be saying during that campaign and what I’ll be advocating for: Let’s vote to make sure we send a message to Ottawa that we want to get a fair deal in this Confederation.”

Show me the money