The first year is in the books!

Big Lakes Christian Learning Centre celebrated the end of its first year with an awards banquet June 14. Standing in the front, left-right, are students Jesse Holleis, Grace Holleis, Onika Lascuna and Jeremiah Auger. Standing in the back, left-right, are supervisor Christina Vitalis, Matteo Vitalis, Kallie Vitalis, Olivia Johansson and administrator-principal Karen Lutton.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes Christian Learning Centre in High Prairie has celebrated is first full year!

An awards banquet was held June 14 to acknowledge the contributions of each student, staff and school volunteers.

Big Lakes Christian Learning Centre was launched by the High Prairie Victory Life Church to give families another option to educate their children with Biblical principles.

Administrator-principal Karen Lutton says it was a good year of learning.

“Our first year of the Big Lakes Christian Christian Learning Centre was one of excitement, fun and hard work,” Lutton says.

“The students and staff were extremely flexible as we navigated the year of setup and we ended the year with seven students.”

Registration is open for the 2024-25 school year.

“We anticipate filling the 20 available spaces as there are already six students enrolled for fall,” Lutton says.

The non-denominational learning centre is a program centred around the Accelerated Christian Education (ACE) curriculum with major support from Lakeland Christian Academy in Cold Lake, which had operated for more than 20 years.

ACE curriculum from the School of Tomorrow fully integrates Christian principles, wisdom and character-building concepts into the easy- to-use workbooks.