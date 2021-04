Faith Fortier, an Art 10 in Grade 10, reinterprets an interesting photographic portrait in the style of cartoonist, Robert Dejesus, using coloured chalk and markers.

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School display some more creative art. “Art students continue to mix fun and lighthearted effects to their Art studies, a welcome mix during the COVID-19 pandemic, when we all have to work a little harder to experience the same,” Art teacher Rhonda Lund says. Artwork from E.W. Pratt has been featured in the South Peace News during the COVID-19 pandemic since last May.