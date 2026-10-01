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The Green Goddess: From a blue bottle to a green vision: Northern Alberta herbalist grows her business!

by | Oct 1, 2026 | News

Sara Driedger

South Peace News

(Peace River) – A bottle of blue eye makeup remover changed the course of Sarah Keates’s life.

Fifteen years later, that flash of curiosity has grown into Green Goddess Garden and Apothecary, a home-based herbal business near Peace River where shelves of botanicals, handmade skin-care products and garden plans which reflect a philosophy of slow, intentional growth.

Keates says the story began during an ordinary trip to Walmart. Her mother had always bought a familiar blue liquid eye makeup remover, so Keates naturally reached for the same product. This time, however, she paused in the aisle and wondered what made the liquid blue. She turned the bottle over and found a long ingredient list she could not decipher. Keates copied several ingredients onto a piece of paper in her purse, then went home to research them.

“I learned so many appalling things that day that really upset me,” Keates says.

One ingredient, she recalls, carried a warning that it was unsafe around the eyes and could cause blindness. The irony of finding such an ingredient in eye makeup remover propelled her forward.

“I fell down the rabbit hole that day and never came up,” she says.

Soon she was examining lotions, cosmetics and other skin-care products, questioning what they contained and how they were made. At the time, Keates says, healthier alternatives were difficult to find in northern Alberta. Rather than accept the limited options, she began experimenting in her kitchen, learning to make her own skin-care products from carefully chosen ingredients.

Keates and her husband were working at Boston Pizza in Peace River after a stint as massage therapists aboard cruise ships. She brought her creations to work for colleagues to sample. Their response was encouraging. People enjoyed the products and told her, “I would buy that!”

Those informal trials became the beginning of a business.

“I’ve never pushed my business,” Keates says. “I’ve always gone slow and allowed it to grow organically.”

Not long after she began making products, Keates learned she was pregnant with her first child. Motherhood and homeschooling shifted her priorities, but Green Goddess continued to develop alongside family life. Rather than separating the two, she built a business flexible enough to grow with her household.

When she and her husband were expecting their third child, they moved their family to an acreage in Harmon Valley. Running an expanding operation from their previous home had become increasingly difficult. The acreage offered more space and the chance to begin a new chapter rooted in land, family and self-sufficiency.

Today, the walkout basement of the family home contains a dedicated Green Goddess kitchen and studio. There is room for production, an extensive herbal pantry and a retail area where customers can see the range of goods. The setting feels less like a conventional storefront than an extension of the property itself – practical, personal and closely connected to Keates’ work.

Education has also become part of the business. Keates hosts public and private workshops, inviting participants to learn in the environment where she develops her products. Tickets for public sessions are sold through the Green Goddess website, while private groups can contact her to arrange a date and time.

Although she still purchases some organic herbs, Keates’ long-term goal is to rely increasingly on plants grown on the acreage. That ambition connects product-making with the wider landscape and gives visitors a clearer view of the journey from garden to finished balm, oil or cream.

Keates is also working to draw more visitors to the property, with future experiences centred on permaculture, herbalism and garden tours. In a region where destinations are often separated by long stretches of highway, the acreage has the potential to become a small but distinctive stop: a place to learn how plants are cultivated, how herbal traditions inform everyday products and how one northern entrepreneur has shaped a livelihood around curiosity.

What began with a question in a store aisle now reaches far beyond a single bottle. For Keates, Green Goddess is a business, a teaching space, a garden in progress and a record of what can happen when someone stops to read the label — and keeps asking questions.

Green Goddess products are available online at iamthegreengoddess.com, with shipping across Canada. They are also sold at Value Drug Mart in Peace River, Ember and Stone in Grande Prairie and Pure Life in Grimshaw.

Shopping at the Harmon Valley property is available by appointment only.

Keates can be reached at sarah@iamthegreengoddess.com

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