Cards is a fun game to play at the High Prairie Golden Age Centre. Left-right, are High Prairie Golden Age Club vice-president Stella Sware, president Howard Greer, Charlene Johansson and Frank Tries.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Golden Age Club welcomes more seniors to join in times of fun and friendship.

The club invites seniors aged 50 years and older to the High Prairie Golden Age Centre for a special pop-in drop-in March 12 from 1:30-3:30 p.m., vice-president Stella Sware says.

“We need and want more people to join us in our activities and to socialize,” Sware says.

“We would like to see more younger people.”

Seniors are invited to participate in various activities and games, such as cribbage, cards, floor curling, shuffleboard, pool, painting and corn hole, also known as the bean bag toss.

Sware says the building is under-utilized.

“Check out the facility and see what we have to offer,”

“Bring you ideas – drop in and have a coffee.”

Currently, the centre club offers cards on Fridays and Sundays at 1:30 p.m.

“We don’t have any interest in the other activities, so we encourage more people to get involved and active,” Sware says.

“We’re just getting started.”

Seniors who participate say they have a great time.

Rhonda Bruder says the centre is a good place to enjoy friendship and food.

“It’s a good way to socialize and make new friends.”

Robert Lemay enjoys the camaraderie and the games.

“It’s a good time out from sitting around at home,” Lemay says.

Sware says the club also previously hosted special events like potluck suppers throughout the year.

The High Prairie Golden Age Club has been active since 1976.

For more information, phone Sware at (780) 523-2009 or visit the centre at 584824 – 53 Ave. between the Town of High Prairie office and the High Prairie and District Museum.