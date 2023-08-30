The life you save may be a friend’s

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

There has been a rash of drug use and related issues plaguing the Peace River region in recent years, issues that the community is hoping to address to help those addicted overcome their vices.

Peace River Aboriginal Interagency Committee will be hosting an Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 from 7-9 p.m. at the Riverfront Park to help educate the community about how to help drug users if the situation arises.

“International Overdose Awareness Day provides an annual opportunity for communities to come together to remember those lost to the drug-poisoning crisis,” says organizer Wendy Goulet.

“It’s to educate the public about the tools that are available to help prevent future drug poisonings in our community,” she adds.

Town council and various other organizations, like the PRAIC, have been working tirelessly to help acquire resources for people who may be tempted to use drugs and to help them find a way out of the cycle. Often, people are led astray simply because of situational factors, and they don’t have a way to overcome those pressures. These are all items the community is trying to address.

“This event is open to anyone in the community,” says Goulet. “We are inviting people to bring pictures of those they have lost to remember them.”

Often, once people are addicted to a specific drug, it is very difficult for them to break the cycle, sometimes ending in overdoses that the community is hoping to prevent. Those affected by drug use, not only include the individual who is partaking, but their siblings, parents, friends, and other family members who love them and want to see the drug trend end.

“Join local harm reduction and overdose response workers to learn more information about the overdose and toxic drug supply crisis,” says Goulet.

“Naloxone training will be provided and hear from speakers with lived experience,” she adds.

Goulet says she hopes people from the community come to hear more about the overdose crisis and learn some things that may one day help to save a life.