Pat Rehn

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It was a tough question but one Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn did not dodge.



“How strong is our voice,” asked Town of High Prairie Councillor Judy Stenhouse at council’s meeting Feb. 9, which Rehn attended.



The question was obviously in reference to Rehn now sitting as an Independent MLA after being expelled from the ruling UCP caucus Jan. 15.



“As an Independent MLA, I’ll fight,” replied Rehn.



Dan will do what he can, too.”



‘Dan’ is Peace River MLA Dan Williams, who the government has asked to help Lesser Slave Lake residents.



Rehn said he called Williams after hearing the government asked him to help local constituents.



“I’m willing to work with him,” Rehn told council.



“I think we’re in a good situation to get a lot done for our constituency.



“Maybe we get the best of two worlds,” he added. “Two MLAs working for our area.”



Mayor Brian Panasiuk agreed.



“The more the better,” he said. “Two MLAs fighting for us.”