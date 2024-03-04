The next great bus driver!

Nolan L’Hirondelle, 3, of High Prairie, pretends to drive the school bus at the playground in Triangle 15 km west of High Prairie during Family Day celebrations Feb. 18. L’Hirondelle and many other children were drawn to the playground, in part due to a lack of snow which hindered other winter activities. Naturally, little boys love to pretend to drive and cannot wait until they drive a real vehicle. For now, however, L’Hirondelle is just fine with what’s offered him. Family Day at Triangle included a hotdog roast, games inside the hall, and wagon rides. Events were hosted by the Pioneer Threshermans Association.