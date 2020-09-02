The Page – 2 September, 2020

Here are some “Back to School” inspiring quotes. They were gathered by Elissa Sanci for Women’s Day magazine – womensday.com.

Teachers, students, parents – actually, just about anybody – can pick up a few tips or more from the thoughts. Our particular favourite is Steve Martin’s, which quite a few “help” columns and books quote.

“The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book.” —Unknown

“You educate a man; you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation.” —Brigham Young

“Sometimes you have to do what you don’t love, so that you can do what you love.” — Unknown

“This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.” — Taylor Swift

“You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!”—Dr. Suess

“Be so good they can’t ignore you.” – Steve Martin

“Dreams come in a size too big so that we can grow into them.” — Josie Bisset

“The difference between try and triumph is a little umph.”—Marvin Phillips

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” — Nelson Mandela

“Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world.” —Malala Yousafzai

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.” — Dr. Seuss

“Education is the key to unlocking the world, a passport to freedom.”— Oprah Winfrey

“A person who won’t read has no advantage over one who can’t read.” — Mark Twain

“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”—Malcom X

“Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.”—Albert Einstein



* * * * * * *



Yes, it was a wet spring and summer. Yes, we had a bout of mosquitoes.

But all in all, we have to say, not as many skeeters, and also, not as many flies as we usually see buzzing around, trying to ruin our outside doings and dinings.

We ran across this comment which was an answer to a question about Chicago.

“I’m writing this from my house within the city limits of Chicago. It’s almost 7 p.m. on a hot and humid summer evening, and I cannot go outside.

I’m looking at my back yard through my window right now…at the table on my deck, where I’d normally [have] a nice glass of ice tea or water at my side, kids playing in the sandbox near me. But not today. I literally can’t sit in my own back yard and enjoy this evening. My children were outside playing with the neighborhood kids earlier in the day, but, as has happened almost every day this summer, the kids and their parents are all driven inside by this time of day. It’s when the mosquitoes come out.

“They are bad this year. From about 6:30–10 p.m., you’re just better off staying inside. Bug spray helps a little, but these aren’t your normal, wimpy, country-style mosquitoes.

These are city ‘skeeters.

They’re exposed to a lot more chemicals than just bug spray on a regular basis, just from the normal city environment.

If you look at them under a microscope, they probably have tattoos and throw up gang signs at the other bugs in the yard. They have their “turf,” and, apparently, my neighbourhood is a hot spot in the mosquito community.

“I saw a National Geographic special once where some ranchers in Brazil were trying to cross a river with their cows, but they knew the river had piranhas in it.

So they sacrificed one cow to distract the piranhas while the others made the crossing. They sent the first cow into the water, then waited until the piranhas went for it, and got the other cows across a little upstream.

I thought there had to be a better way.

“But now I’m thinking that those ranchers had the right idea. I should buy a big steak and put it in my yard, about 10 feet away from where I want to sit. The mosquitoes will go for the steak, and leave me alone. It would be worth the price of the steak.”



* * * * * * *



As of last week, Peace River School Division is opening Sept. 8. High Prairie School Division opened Aug. 31. Northern Gateway, which includes Valleyview and Whitecourt, opens Wednesday, Sept. 2. Holy Family School Division opens Sept. 8 as does Northland School Division.