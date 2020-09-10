The Page – 9 September, 2020

“I have one last request. I don’t want to be embalmed. I want to be stuffed with crabmeat.” – Woody Allen



* * * * * * *



So all these monuments are being torn down because somebody doesn’t like some of the things the persons statues and monuments represent did. There is a solution to this, of course. Make sure everything that is done, is done by a committee or can be blamed on a committee.

Because, of course, nobody is stupid enough to put up a monument to a committee.

Are they?



* * * * * * *



An answer or a plan?

Finally, that’s what you get from a consultant when time and money run out.



* * * * * * *



So are you coping with school back in session?

For ourselves, we are kind of on pins and needles.

We don’t really know how our northern schools are going to work out. But we are pretty sure there are going to be lots of reports of infections from Calgary and Edmonton.

Sort of along the lines of a parent getting sick.

The parent blames the kid home from school even if there is no real evidence. The school board scrambles around trying to confirm the student is indeed infecting people. Which by then of course, it is probably way too late given today’s understanding of the disease. As in, it takes five days to two weeks to show symptoms once infected. Is anybody sure when an infected person can spread the virus?

Heck, by the time we have the sniffles, no matter where we got it from, we have probably already passed it on to maybe 50 other people.

And the student maybe 250.

So September is probably going to be a “grin and bear it” month. As in, sure there are reports of infections, but it’s too late to close the entire school. So probably my friends, just get used to lots of reports.

Keep calm. Carry on.



* * * * * * *



There are reports from the States there may be a COVID vaccine ready by November.

There are also cautions from observers it might be December. And maybe it will be January or February.

And warnings any vaccine coming as fast as the COVID ones are happening won’t be completely tested to know if they are really safe, effective, and what the side effects might be.

Just to confirm, the normal timeline to get any vaccine or drug treatment to market is usually about two years, and that is a really fast timeline. Some vaccines take years longer and some are pulled off the market as side effects start showing up.

As they say, cross your fingers, hope for the best, and plan for the worst.



* * * * * * *



It’s bear season! Bears everywhere in western Canada. Wandering into hotel lobbies.

Wandering down streets. Showing up in places like Joussard, where they are checking out campsites and gardens.

Bears were spotted on High Prairie walking trails and Jaycee Park hosted a guest pair last week. There are also visits in farmyards and acreages.

Remember, a bear encounter can happen anywhere.

You might be coming out of a Canadian Tire store and there’s a happy little black wanting a snack.

Or standing at the A&W takeout window and getting a tap on your leg from a buddy bear hoping you will share.

Most people don’t need to be told not to approach a bear. Even if they think it would be cool to get a nice photo with the fellow. Of course, you could also show off your scars at the same time you show awed friends your cute selfie, and maybe even the video where your phone went flying.

Maybe give that a try.

Sure!

If you happen to be surprised by a bear, don’t panic. Back away slowly. Speak to the bear in a calm voice so the bear knows you are a people, and not lunch.

Sometimes, bears “bluff charge.” If you have to fight back in a real attack, fight back with anything and everything you have or can get your hands on. Don’t play dead.



* * * * * * *



“It’s Friday, thank God!”

People who say this will probably end up saying “It’s death, thank God.”

If working and learning are things you just want to get through, then so is living. I deem myself lucky. I can go to work every day of the year, and there is always work for me to go to. – Richard Needham