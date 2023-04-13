The Page – April 12, 2023

Feeling lucky?

The April 12 LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot is $62 million. Lottery officials say it has been over seven years since the jackpot has grown this big.

The Page is well aware of growing jackpots because his numbers are never drawn. Geez, The Page could not afford a downpayment on a free lunch with his winnings!

And – somehow! – lottery officials claim there is a one-in-four chance the jackpot will be won April 12. Don’t ask how!

Anyway, good luck to all those who play the lottery. If you do not buy a ticket you know what your chances of winning are. If you buy a ticket, at least you have a chance.

The Page is always amused at the “news releases” issued by the prime minister, premier, and other high-end government officials. Each time a holiday rolls around, an email shows up in The Page’s mailbox from said elected official. The hope is the receiving media will use it and the sender will get a free plug.

Most of the general public does not know this goes on, and further does not realize someone is being paid very, very well to issue these new releases. Events recognized include Easter, Christmas, Canada Day, Earth Day, and Change Your Underwear and Socks Day. The Page digresses!

The Page only points this out to ask the question: is this the best way to spend taxpayer’s money?

On this day 45 years ago, tenders opened for the paving of the highway south of Kinuso to Swan Hills.

How time flies!

And it was 13 years ago today that students and staff at Peavine Bishop Routhier School moved into their new school!

This weekend is the big High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show. Please see details in a story on page 5.

This show is one of the three big economic driving events in High Prairie each year.

The Page remembers the first time he went to the show. There was so much weaponry at the tables two small countries could have started a war!

The show is lot more than guns and recreation gear. Attend and see for yourself.

High Prairie’s 2023 Amateur Spring Rodeo is fast approaching April 29-30 at the High Prairie Agriplex. If you love rodeo and can’t wait for the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo each summer, here is your chance to satisfy your thirst.

Enjoy all the major events of rodeo including local barrels and mutton bustin, hosted by the High Prairie Agricultural Society. Buy tickets for the half a beef, and enter the 50/50 draw each day.

Showtime is 5 p.m. April 29 and 2 p.m. April 30. Yee haw!

Our sister paper in Slave Lake, The Lakeside Leader, notes there is a shortage of truck drivers in northern Alberta.

The Page has heard this complaint locally. It is difficult to find drivers and when you find them the inevitable occurs; you have to pay to keep them.

As the Leader says, good for drivers and bad for everybody else. The increased cost of doing business just drives up prices for everyone.

The recent byelection in Donnelly decided by a draw from of the hat (John Coy defeated Lindsay Lehman) prompted River Country to ask listeners if they liked the idea of a draw from the hat.

What they did not ask or propose is what is a better way? Easy to ask the question but what about a better solution?

The Page figures drawing the winner from a hat is not the perfect way to decide an election but the best from a lot worse choices. Keep it the way it is!

Have a great week, everyone!